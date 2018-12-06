The 10 Most Stylish 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards have officially been announced. While there were many surprises and snubs, what was for certain is that those who were nominated have a keen sense of style.

Of course, Lady Gaga tops the list of the most fashionable nominees. The pop star made her move from the stage to the big screen in the critically acclaimed film “A Star Is Born.” She is nominated in the drama category for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Fellow best-actress nominee Nicole Kidman, who is being recognized for her work in “Destroyer,” is also known to turn heads with her classic approach to red carpet style (and she’s had the practice, too — she was nominated for her first Golden Globe in 1992.

On the men’s side, Timothée Chalamet is a clear standout. The rising star, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Beautiful Boy,” reportedly has no stylist, and he makes a simple suit look exceptionally cool.

For the full list of nominations, see below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“Glow”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

