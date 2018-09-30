Sign up for our newsletter today!

Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars on the Front Row at Givenchy’s Spring 2019 Show

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried
Celebs at Givenchy
Celebs at Givenchy
Celebs at Givenchy
Celebs at Givenchy
View Gallery 10 Images

Celebrities stepped out in style to watch the Givenchy spring ’19 runway show at Paris Fashion Week today.

Anne Hathaway looked chic in a black shirt and black trousers, adding a bit of color to her look with a tiger-print coat. For footwear, the Academy Award winner chose black sandals that featured an edgy asymmetrical design.

Anne Hathaway, givenchy, spring 2019, paris fashion week, tiger
Anne Hathaway
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Also on hand for the show was Amanda Seyfried. The “Mamma Mia” actress was clad in a graphic T-shirt and black denim shorts, giving her ensemble some edge with a leather jacket. She completed her look with black booties.

Amanda Seyfried, spring 2019, givenchy, runway show, pfw
Amanda Seyfried
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Liv Tyler was chic in an all-black ensemble, adding a pop with a swatch of rosy lipstick. The daughter of rock legend Steven Tyler sported a long black coat over a pair of trousers in the same shade. She completed her monochromatic look with a pair of pointy-toe black pumps.

Liv Tyler, paris fashion week, givenchy, spring 2019
Liv Tyler
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

While most attendees at the show sported dark looks, the Haim sisters brought some color with their coordinated ensembles.

The musicians rocked leathery looks, each taking a shade of her own (Este wore blue, Danielle wore maroon and Alana wore black). The chic sisters also varied their footwear, with Este and Alana choosing booties while Danielle rocked olive-colored sandals.

Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim, paris fashion week, givenchy, front row, spring 2019, runway
(L-R): Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars who attended Givenchy’s spring ’19 show.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Looks Fierce in a Python Trench and Boots on the Front Row for Celine’s Spring ’19 Show

Ashley Benson Wears Sultry Lacy Top & Pointy Heels on the Front Row Supporting Her Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford & More A-List Stars Turn Heads on the Front Rows at Paris Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad