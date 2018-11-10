Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals to Promote New Book in Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is back in her home country. The super model made an appearance in Sao Paulo, Brazil today for an event and signing of her new book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

Wearing a nude pair of three-strap heeled sandals, Bündchen posed for photos before meeting a crowd of cheering fans. She completed the effortless look with tousled hair and a shimmering white sheer wrap dress.

Gisele Bündchen at a book signing for “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” in Sao Paulo, Brazil. CREDIT: Splash

The model’s new memoir is making headlines this week. In it, Bündchen reveals the reason why she decided to leave Victoria’s Secret, which is timely since the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just taped its highly-anticipated event last week and will air on ABC Dec. 2.

Bündchen reportedly explains in her book that the company’s demanding schedule and the revealing nature of the job made her hesitant to renew her contract.

“For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong,” she writes. “Give me a tail, a cape, wings — please, anything to cover me up a little!”

She inevitably left the company in 2007.

Earlier this month, Bündchen stepped out to the Rosa Cha store opening in Los Angeles. She joined fellow former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio for the event.

Gisele Bündchen wearing black fishnet booties on a stiletto heel at the Rosa Cha store opening on Nov. 2. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

