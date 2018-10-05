Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Coordinates a Blue Hoodie With Reebok Classics to Visit Zayn Malik

By Allie Fasanella
Gigi Hadid spotted in New York City on Friday.
CREDIT: Splash

Following an action-packed Fashion Month, Gigi Hadid is back home in New York and enjoying some much-needed downtime. Friday, the supermodel was spotted heading home from boyfriend Zayn Malik’s apartment sporting a casual look that matched seamlessly.

Hadid donned a bright blue cropped zip-up hoodie, which showed off a sliver of her taut abs, paired with relaxed high-rise jeans featuring a slightly frayed hem. For footwear, the 23-year-old runway queen reached for comfortable-looking Reebok Classic Nylon Archive sneakers.

Reebok Classic Nylon Archive sneakers, gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid wearing a blue cropped hoodie with high-rise jeans and Reebok Classic Nylon Archive sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

The $75 retro silhouette from the Boston-based brand, for which she is an ambassador alongside the likes of Ariana Grande and Gal Gadot, boasts a nylon and suede upper with archive colorways and branding.

gigi hadid street style, reebok classic nylon archive
Gigi Hadid spotted in Manhattan after spending time at Zayn Malik’s apartment.
CREDIT: Splash

Hadid accessorized her simple outfit with a white leather handbag and skinny rectangular sunglasses.

reebok Classic Nylon, gigi hadid
A close-up look at Gigi Hadid walking in Reebok Classic Nylon Archive sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

On Nov. 16, the cover girl will jet off to Sydney for a two-part event celebrating Reebok’s global campaign #bemorehuman, where she will host a brunch and take part in a panel alongside inspiring Aussie women.

