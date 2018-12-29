Gigi Hadid Models Her Signature Reebok Kicks for a Trip to FAO Schwartz With Her Niece & Nephew

Gigi Hadid modeled her signature Reebok sneakers as she stepped out to FAO Schwartz in New York today alongside her young niece and nephew.

The supermodel wore a casual look, sporting a yellow sweatsuit. Hadid’s hoodie was slightly cropped, revealing a flash of her toned abs.

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York wearing a sweatsuit and Reebok x Gigi Hadid sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the brand’s 23-year-old ambassador went with her signature Reebok x Gigi Hadid sneakers, which dropped in December.

The model selected the Reebok Aztrek x Gigi Hadid in a black colorway with mustard yellow accents — the perfect counterpart to her sweatsuit. The $110 shoes are based on a Reebok style from the ’90s but feature neon and leather overlays for a modern update.

A closer look at the Reebok x Gigi Hadid Aztrek sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While Reebok has four sneakers from its Hadid collaboration currently available for purchase — two colorways of the Aztrek and two colorways of the Freestyle Hi Nova Ripple — more products are set for release in 2019.

Hadid shared an Instagram post of her and her young relatives at the FAO Schwartz Rockefeller Center flagship. The choice of store comes as no surprise: Hadid designed toy soldier uniforms for the retailer as it reopened its doors this fall.

Her Instagram post includes a video of Hadid’s niece and nephew staring at the uniforms and asking Hadid if she “made that.”

“How did you did that?” her niece inquires, leading Hadid to reply: “I had a lot of helpers. I had a lot of FAO Schwartz helpers.”

“Got to take my niece and nephew to the new @faoschwarz today and see my Toy Soldier Uniform designs in action for the first time ! Sharing this with my family and creating more FAO memories is so special. Thank you to all my friends at the Rockefeller Center Flagship !,” she captioned the sweet Instagram.

Click through the gallery to view Gigi Hadid’s best street-style looks.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Defies Winter in New York City With One of Her Most Fearless Looks

Gigi Hadid Styles Chanel Bag and $730 Designer Sneakers With Sweats