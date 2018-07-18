Gigi Hadid Braves the NYC Rain in Her Go-To Chunky White Sneakers

Thought you couldn’t wear white in inclement weather? Think again.

Gigi Hadid braved NYC’s heavy rain and thunderstorms yesterday in a pair of chunky white sneakers to prove that you can wear the bleached shade in just about any setting.

Gigi Hadid wears her Naked Wolfe sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Overcoming the elements, the model slipped on Naked Wolfe’s ’90s-inspired ultrachunky all-white sneaker with a full leather upper, insole sock and a nearly 3-inch platform. (The kicks retail for just under $200.)

She complemented the handmade shoe with light-wash denim jeans cropped just above the ankle to show off a pair of mini-crew white socks.

Completing the outfit was a bubblegum-pink jacket that she threw over a crisp white shirt as well as round-frame sunglasses and a studded white crossbody bag that she held wrapped in her hand.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Hadid has worn the fast-fashion luxury label’s footwear. In late May, she stepped out in the same pair of Sporty shoes, which featured the brand’s name printed along the laces, worn with a Fendi logo tee and high-waisted denim jeans. She made another appearance in Naked Wolfe the following week, when she donned its Wicked high-top sneaker that also boasted a full leather upper and lace-up silhouette.

