Check Out the New FN!

Gigi Hadid Braves the NYC Rain in Her Go-To Chunky White Sneakers

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery 41 Images

Thought you couldn’t wear white in inclement weather? Think again.

Gigi Hadid braved NYC’s heavy rain and thunderstorms yesterday in a pair of chunky white sneakers to prove that you can wear the bleached shade in just about any setting.

Gigi Hadid, Gigi Hadid white sneakers
Gigi Hadid wears her Naked Wolfe sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Overcoming the elements, the model slipped on Naked Wolfe’s ’90s-inspired ultrachunky all-white sneaker with a full leather upper, insole sock and a nearly 3-inch platform. (The kicks retail for just under $200.)

She complemented the handmade shoe with light-wash denim jeans cropped just above the ankle to show off a pair of mini-crew white socks.

Completing the outfit was a bubblegum-pink jacket that she threw over a crisp white shirt as well as round-frame sunglasses and a studded white crossbody bag that she held wrapped in her hand.

Gigi Hadid, Gigi Hadid white sneakers
A closer look at Gigi Hadid's shoes.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Hadid has worn the fast-fashion luxury label’s footwear. In late May, she stepped out in the same pair of Sporty shoes, which featured the brand’s name printed along the laces, worn with a Fendi logo tee and high-waisted denim jeans. She made another appearance in Naked Wolfe the following week, when she donned its Wicked high-top sneaker that also boasted a full leather upper and lace-up silhouette.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot & Gigi Hadid Take a Stand for Women’s Empowerment

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad