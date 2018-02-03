Gigi Hadid Rocks Winter Whites With This Beyoncé-Approved Shoe Style

Gigi Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid is known for her statement making street style, and the model did not disappoint while out and about in New York Thursday.

Hadid opted for an all-white look, rocking a pajama-esque button-down suit from Jourden, which she paired with an ivory-colored Sentaler coat.

The 22-year-old added a metallic pop to her ensemble with her footwear, selecting silver platform brogues from Prada, a brand she’s been wearing frequently lately.

In recent months, the platform brogue has picked up a slew of celebrity fans, including Beyoncé. The “Love on Top” singer has sported platform brogues on multiple occasions, opting for Stella McCartney’s version of the trendy style.

Hadid herself typically opts for combat boots or sneakers on the streets, and often sports all-white ensembles like the one she put together Thursday. She stepped out in New York in January clad in a white pajama set and a long, ivory coat, finishing the outfit with all-white Timberland boots.

And Hadid glammed up the winter white look in mid-January for a dinner with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen, wearing a cashmere sweater with shearling-lined sleeves and matching pants and completing her look with python-print Yeezy boots.

Meanwhile, Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, went to the dark side today with an all-black look. Bella sported a black and gray tie-dye parka with a Balenciaga baseball cap. For footwear, Bella selected Wolf & Badger sock-fit sneakers with a chunky rubber outsole.

Bella in New York. Splash

