Gigi Hadid Had a Surprising Footwear-Related Wardrobe Malfunction Yesterday

Gigi Hadid is known for her put-together street style — but yesterday, she suffered from a wardrobe malfunction.

The supermodel stepped out in a white button-down shirt with blue and orange stripes, cream-colored pants and work boots as she left to prep for Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show in New York’s Central Park.

The lace-up boots featured a translucent sole and three straps for additional support.

But while the boots looked white when Hadid headed out of her apartment in the morning, they appeared a bubblegum pink once she arrived backstage at Ralph Lauren’s spring ’19 show.

“Excuse the strange pics of my outfit today. When I left home my boots were white,” the model wrote on her Instagram stories. “When I got to work, they turned pink, LOL. I was v confused.”

This isn’t the first time Hadid has suffered from a wardrobe malfunction during fashion week. During Milan Fashion Week last September, the star’s hot-pink Fendi pants split at the crotch — requiring her to stitch the pants back together while seated in the backseat of a car.

Luckily, things went more smoothly for Hadid on the runway. The 23-year-old looked flawless at Ralph Lauren’s show, where she was clad in a dress featuring 132 patches that had been hand-stitched together by three master artisans in homage to the brand’s half-century history.

