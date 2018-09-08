Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Had a Surprising Footwear-Related Wardrobe Malfunction Yesterday

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Gigi Hadid, Ralph Lauren
Gigi Hadid
CREDIT: Splash News

Gigi Hadid is known for her put-together street style — but yesterday, she suffered from a wardrobe malfunction.

The supermodel stepped out in a white button-down shirt with blue and orange stripes, cream-colored pants and work boots as she left to prep for Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show in New York’s Central Park.

gigi hadid, ralph lauren, backstage
Gigi Hadid backstage at Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: Splash News

The lace-up boots featured a translucent sole and three straps for additional support.

Gigi Hadid, white boots, backstage
Hadid’s boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

But while the boots looked white when Hadid headed out of her apartment in the morning, they appeared a bubblegum pink once she arrived backstage at Ralph Lauren’s spring ’19 show.

Excuse the strange pics of my outfit today. When I left home my boots were white,” the model wrote on her Instagram stories. “When I got to work, they turned pink, LOL. I was v confused.”

This isn’t the first time Hadid has suffered from a wardrobe malfunction during fashion week. During Milan Fashion Week last September, the star’s hot-pink Fendi pants split at the crotch — requiring her to stitch the pants back together while seated in the backseat of a car.

Luckily, things went more smoothly for Hadid on the runway. The 23-year-old looked flawless at Ralph Lauren’s show, where she was clad in a  dress featuring 132 patches that had been hand-stitched together by three master artisans in homage to the brand’s half-century history.

gigi hadid, ralph lauren, runway, spring 2019, nyfw
Gigi Hadid on the runway at Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Wears Tartan Slides at the U.S. Open to Support Serena Williams With Bella Hadid

3 Affordable Alternatives to Gigi Hadid’s Red-Hot Sock Booties — Starting at $30

Gigi Hadid Looks Ready for Fall Rocking Red Boots With a Cozy Brown Sweater Draped Over Her Shoulders

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad