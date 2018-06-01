Check Out the New FN!

Gigi Hadid Is a Real-Life Angel in a Silk Dress and Velvet Heels at the Victoria’s Secret Book Launch

By Samantha McDonald
She’s already a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but Gigi Hadid’s latest sartorial appearance had the supermodel looking like a real-life celestial being.

Last night, the 23-year-old beauty attended a launch event in New York City for “Backstage Secrets: A Decade Behind the Scenes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” a collection of the Angels’ most candid moments captured by photographer Russell James.

Gigi Hadid, Vivienne Westwood, Olgana Paris, Victoria's Secret book launch
Gigi Hadid wears a silk dress by Vivienne Westwood and velvet pumps by Olgana Paris.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although familiar names like Josephine Skriver and Ming Xi were present, Hadid commanded serious attention in a sophisticated silk creation by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring ’19 Bridal, which she paired with Olgana Paris pumps in crushed velvet and a timeless silhouette.

The shoes, which rise up four inches, feature an asymmetrical vamp and a slingback strap, all in a shade that perfectly complemented her silver-cream monochromatic look. Her dress, on the other hand, boasted a high neckline, buttoned down the front and tightly cinched at the waist.

Hadid fittingly kept accessories minimal, allowing the outfit to shimmer and shine.

The model was later joined by James as well as her Victoria’s Secret family for a photo op.

Gigi Hadid, Russell James, Victoria's Secret book launch
Russell James and Gigi Hadid at 'Backstage Secrets: A Decade Behind the Scenes at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' book launch.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

