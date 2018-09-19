Gigi Hadid Sports This Futuristic Sneaker Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid has another busy week ahead.

The style star, who is expected to walk a number of Milan Fashion Week’s runways, arrived in the Italian city with fellow model and younger brother Anwar Hadid, where the two were photographed in matching patchwork sweatpants and sneakers.

Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid arrive in Milan. CREDIT: Splash News

Despite Anwar’s mismatched trainers (and fancy Goyard travel satchel), it was Gigi’s futuristic shoes that captured attention.

The supermodel went for Prada’s Cloudbust sneakers, recognized for its socklike construction and Velcro fastening straps. With breathable mesh, rubber trims and chunky soles, it’s clear that Gigi chose both comfort and style before fashion week’s hectic happenings.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Finishing the look, the 23-year-old beauty went for another futuristic accessory — that is, the Matrix-style sunglasses she’s been sporting as of late. Keeping her hair tied at the back of her neck, Gigi allowed the collar of her sport sweater to pop, with a sequined turquoise-hued bag by Chanel hanging on her shoulder.

Gigi Hadid wears Prada’s Cloudbust sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Hadid siblings’ appearance comes as sister Bella has already been welcomed in Milan. The 21-year-old shared a video of herself on a balcony overlooking the metropolis, along with the caption, “Ciao Italia.”

