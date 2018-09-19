Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Sports This Futuristic Sneaker Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery 41 Images

Gigi Hadid has another busy week ahead.

The style star, who is expected to walk a number of Milan Fashion Week’s runways, arrived in the Italian city with fellow model and younger brother Anwar Hadid, where the two were photographed in matching patchwork sweatpants and sneakers.

Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid are seen during Milan Fashion Week on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy.Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Anwar HadidRef: SPL5025559 190918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid arrive in Milan.
CREDIT: Splash News

Despite Anwar’s mismatched trainers (and fancy Goyard travel satchel), it was Gigi’s futuristic shoes that captured attention.

The supermodel went for Prada’s Cloudbust sneakers, recognized for its socklike construction and Velcro fastening straps. With breathable mesh, rubber trims and chunky soles, it’s clear that Gigi chose both comfort and style before fashion week’s hectic happenings.

Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid are seen during Milan Fashion Week on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy.Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Anwar HadidRef: SPL5025559 190918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Finishing the look, the 23-year-old beauty went for another futuristic accessory — that is, the Matrix-style sunglasses she’s been sporting as of late. Keeping her hair tied at the back of her neck, Gigi allowed the collar of her sport sweater to pop, with a sequined turquoise-hued bag by Chanel hanging on her shoulder.

Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid are seen during Milan Fashion Week on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy.Pictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5025559 190918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Gigi Hadid wears Prada’s Cloudbust sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Hadid siblings’ appearance comes as sister Bella has already been welcomed in Milan. The 21-year-old shared a video of herself on a balcony overlooking the metropolis, along with the caption, “Ciao Italia.”

View this post on Instagram

Ciao Italia @livincool 🌬🖤

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Steps Out in the Perfect Fall Boots — & Better Yet, They’re Only $80

Gigi Hadid Wows in Optical Skirt and Trendy See-Through Sandals at New York Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad