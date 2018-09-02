Gigi Hadid Looks Ready for Fall Rocking Red Boots With a Cozy Brown Sweater Draped Over Her Shoulders

It’s been a minute since Gigi Hadid has made a public appearance, but the low-key supermodel was spotted heading to brunch in New York on Sunday sporting an outfit that suggested she’s ready not only ready for fall but excited to take on the new season with bold colors and cozy materials.

Hadid was captured in Manhattan wearing light-wash jeans with a white graphic tee tucked in and a fuzzy-looking brown sweater draped casually over her shoulders. The 23-year-old cover girl’s accessories were undoubtedly what made her look, though, as she matched a bright red leather handbag to a pair of vibrant red leather socklike booties. The combination commanded attention.

Gigi Hadid spotted in New York on Sunday sporting red booties and a matching handbag. CREDIT: Splash

The Reebok ambassador pulled her ensemble together with her go-to tiny sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has reached for red boots. Last summer, she was photographed wearing the same crimson leather Stuart Weitzman booties on several occasions.

The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador is known for her love of matching certain pieces, if not going fully monochromatic. In July, Hadid stepped out sporting a burnt-orange crop top accompanied by Jacquemus pumps in the same hue and a matching cylindrical orange leather shoulder bag.

Gigi Hadid wearing light-wash jeans and a graphic tee with a fuzzy brown sweater draped over her shoulders. CREDIT: Splash

