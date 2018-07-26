Gigi Hadid, Misty Copeland and Alexander Wang Star in Pirelli’s 2019 Calendar

The wait is finally over. Pirelli has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of its much-anticipated 2019 calendar.

This year, the Italian tire brand delivers some serious star power, casting models Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta and Astrid Eika alongside actress Julia Garner and ballet dancers Misty Copeland, Calvin Royal III and Sergei Polunin. Alexander Wang also makes a cameo, the first time a fashion designer has appeared in the calendar.

Like last year’s groundbreaking edition — an all-black reimagining of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” conceived by Tim Walker — the 2019 calendar is narrative-driven, focusing on four distinct storylines. Shot in Miami and New York by Scottish photographer and Vogue regular Albert Watson, it portrays four women striving to achieve their dreams and the trials and triumphs they experience along the way.

“Albert seeks to narrate their journey, to understand the emotive power of their dreams, the turning points, the moments of victory and defeat, and how they faced each in turn,” Pirelli said in a statement.

Hadid and Wang team up in a tale about a wealthy, successful New York woman who appears to have it all but feels deeply sad and unhappy. She receives comfort and support from her best friend and confidant (Wang).

Gigi Hadid shoots scenes for the calendar. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

Copeland plays the role of a dancer who works in a downtown strip club. She and her boyfriend (Royal) live in a small house together and share the same dream of becoming stars.

Dancers Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III on the set of the 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

Casta portrays a painter, dreaming about her future. She lives in a contemporary downtown loft with her boyfriend (Polunin), who is a dancer.

Sergei Pulunin and Laetitia Casta portray lovers. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

In the final vignette, Garner stars as a photographer who works in a botanical garden capturing rare plants and dreams of becoming a well-established portrait photographer. Eika also appears as a model.

Julia Garner plays the role of a botanical photographer. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

The 2019 calendar, scheduled to be released in December, will be Pirelli’s 46th edition. The calendar was first developed in 1964 as a marketing tool for the tire company but has since evolved into an artistic showcase of famous faces and lush photography.

