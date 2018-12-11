Gigi Hadid Defies Winter in New York City With One of Her Most Fearless Looks

Gigi Hadid commanded attention in a bright orange look in the Big Apple today.

The 23-year-old supermodel was captured stepping out for an event sporting a custom blouse with a plunging neckline and cotton lace-embellished jeans from sustainable Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp’s namesake demicouture label RVDK. She topped things off by throwing a double-breasted leather trench coat in the same vivid hue over her shoulders.

Gigi Hadid wearing a bold orange look complete with Christian Louboutin So Kate booties in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Hadid opted for a pair of graphic Christian Louboutin So Kate boots from the brand’s spring ’19 collection. The style, which retails for $1,295, features a multicolored calligraphy-printed patent leather finish, a classic pointed toe and a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel. The Reebok ambassador expertly pulled her ensemble together by adding a few rings, earrings and orange eye shadow.

Gigi Hadid wearing a vivid orange outfit with Louboutin ankle boots featuring a calligraphy-printed patent leather finish. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid was clearly feeling her eye-catching outfit since she took to her Instagram Story to zoom in on her pants and shoes while en route to an appearance.

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid wearing Christian Louboutin So Kate calligraphy-printed patent leather booties. CREDIT: Splash

For more of Gigi Hadid’s best street–style looks, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid’s New Reebok Line Proves You Can Wear Sneakers Every Day

Gigi Hadid Styles Chanel Bag and $730 Designer Sneakers With Sweats

Gigi Hadid Wears Pyer Moss x Reebok Sneakers for Comfy Chic Airport Outfit