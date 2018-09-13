Gigi Hadid Gives Paparazzi a Rear View in Revealing Sheer Jumpsuit and Slinky Heels

In celebration of her newest collection with Messika, Gigi Hadid showed up Wednesday evening in a sheer jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The jumpsuit, which comes from the brand Gasanova, is coated head to toe in Swarovski crystals — a very fitting look for the jewelry collection launch. Under the thin look, Hadid wore a cheeky black bodysuit that showed off the model’s famous figure.

Gigi Hadid arrives at her newest Messika by Gigi Hadid jewelry collection launch wearing a revealing jumpsuit and Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Gigi Hadid flaunts her supermodel figure. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the 23-year-old beauty chose a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals as a subdued added touch to finish off the outfit. The style features a pointed-toe, simple black strap and soaring skinny heel. She dolled up the look with a chain that adorned her right foot.

A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Launching at the end of this season’s New York Fashion Week, the collection marks her second design endeavor with Messika, a French jeweler, and its founder, Valérie Messika.

Among the guests at the event were two of Hadid’s supermodel friends, Lais Ribeiro and Irina Shayk.

Ribeiro went for a similar vibe, wearing a sparkling long-sleeved pink minidress cinched at the waist and sexy black pointed-toe heels.

Lais Ribeiro at Gigi Hadid’s latest jewelry collection launch with Messika. CREDIT: Splash News

Irina’s look, however, was more laid-back, with a midi-length black dress and black peep-toe platform sandals.

Irina Shayk at Gigi Hadid’s latest jewelry collection launch with Messika. CREDIT: Splash News

