Gigi Hadid Gives Paparazzi a Rear View in Revealing Sheer Jumpsuit and Slinky Heels

In celebration of her newest collection with Messika, Gigi Hadid showed up Wednesday evening in a sheer jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.
The jumpsuit, which comes from the brand Gasanova, is coated head to toe in Swarovski crystals — a very fitting look for the jewelry collection launch. Under the thin look, Hadid wore a cheeky black bodysuit that showed off the model’s famous figure.
On her feet, the 23-year-old beauty chose a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals as a subdued added touch to finish off the outfit. The style features a pointed-toe, simple black strap and soaring skinny heel. She dolled up the look with a chain that adorned her right foot.
Launching at the end of this season’s New York Fashion Week, the collection marks her second design endeavor with Messika, a French jeweler, and its founder, Valérie Messika.
Among the guests at the event were two of Hadid’s supermodel friends, Lais Ribeiro and Irina Shayk.
Ribeiro went for a similar vibe, wearing a sparkling long-sleeved pink minidress cinched at the waist and sexy black pointed-toe heels.
Irina’s look, however, was more laid-back, with a midi-length black dress and black peep-toe platform sandals.
Click through the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks.