Gigi Hadid Wears Her ‘I Voted’ Sticker to Her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fitting

Gigi Hadid showed off her wild side last night in New York as she stepped out in a fierce pair of leopard-print ankle booties. The 23-year-old model was on her way to a fitting with Victoria’s Secret ahead of the brand’s much-anticipated annual fashion show.

She was bundled up against the autumn chill in an oversized colorblocked fleece jacket, a white turtleneck and black jeans that featured a plaid print on the back. Her boots, which appear to be Giuseppe Zanotti’s Notte 4-inch stiletto style, added an edgy accent to her look. Featuring a pointy-toe silhouette detailed with a glossy patent leather cap, the $995 boots are made from a printed stretch jersey material, giving them a fun casual feel.

Gigi Hadid steps out in leopard-print booties. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hadid showed off her stylish look on Instagram in a series of pictures, adding the caption, “Feelin’ extra fresh headed to my second Victoria’s Secret show fitting because I voted today.” The final picture showed her “I Voted” sticker adhered to the side of her sleek black quilted leather handbag. She added, “Can’t wait for [Victoria’s Secret] rehearsals tomorrow and can’t wait for you to see my [show] looks.”

Hadid is making her triumphant Victoria’s Secret runway comeback after dropping out of last year’s show in Shanghai in what would have been her third time walking for the lingerie brand. Although she did not offer a reason for her sudden absence, there was speculation that she was among the models affected by a Chinese visa issue. This year’s TV spectacle is slated to air at 10 p.m. EST Dec. 2 on ABC. Hadid will hit the catwalk along with her sister, Bella, and fellow models Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk and Stella Maxwell.

