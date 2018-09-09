Gigi Hadid Wows in Optical Skirt and Trendy See-Through Sandals at New York Fashion Week

All eyes were on Gigi Hadid as she stepped out to Maybelline’s New York Fashion Week party last night.

The 23-year-old sported a slinky, ankle-length Paula Knoor skirt with an eyeball printed prominently on it. She paired the unusual skirt with an Off-White button-down shirt that was slightly cropped, revealing a flash of her toned abs.

Gigi Hadid headed to the Maybelline party. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Hadid selected on-trend, see-through sandals that offered the perfect complement to her standout look.

The slide-on sandals featured a stiletto heel and a clear plexi vamp strap.

Gigi Hadid’s see-through sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Clear sandals have become a big trend in recent months, with the style being favorited by stars such as Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin. And it comes as no surprise that the look has caught on: The futuristic style is foot-flattering and goes with just about anything.

Fashion week marks a busy time for Hadid, between walking the runway for various designers and attending events.

Prior to the Maybelline event yesterday, Hadid walked in Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’19 show, joining a slew of famous models including Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill and Cindy Bruna.

On the runway, Hadid sported a monochrome ensemble that consisted of a bubblegum pink gown with matching ankle-strap sandals.

Gigi Hadid on the runway for Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

