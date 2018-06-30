Gigi Hadid Rocks a Bubblegum-Colored Dress With See-Through Sandals in Greece

Gigi Hadid put on a stylish show as she stepped out to Nammos Village, a luxury shopping center in Mykonos, Greece, today.

The 23-year-old sported a mid-calf length, bubblegum pink gown by Mugler with asymmetrical sleeves, strategic cutout detailing on the abs and a sultry thigh-high slit.

Gigi Hadid in Mykonos. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Hadid opted for stiletto sandals from Gianvito Rossi. The Reebok ambassador and supermodel went for the clear shoe trend, choosing ankle-strap sandals with a see-through upper and nude sole.

A closer look at Hadid's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the event was “I Feel Pretty” actress Emily Ratajkowski, who stepped out in a skintight red dress that she paired with white sneakers for a sporty-chic look. Ratajkowski added some bling to her trendy outfit with gold jewelry, wearing several necklaces, hoop earrings and a few bracelets.

Emily Ratajkowski in Mykonos. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 27-year-old look to Instagram to share a shot of herself lounging on a couch with Hadid, which she captioned, “with my beauty Gigi Hadid in Greece.”

Meanwhile, Hadid shared a snap from the same event that also included Kate Moss, writing “Can’t get much hotter dates than Kate Moss & Emily Ratajkowski 🐚🇬🇷💕 .” The ’90s supermodel wore a glittery top with ruffle detailing, which she teamed with black trousers and ankle-strap sandals in black. Moss wore her wavy blonde locks down.

