Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Skintight Jorts With Metallic Stilettos

By Allie Fasanella
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid turned headsThursday in a bold denim look while en route to a fashion conference also attended by Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham in New York.

The 23-year-old supermodel made her way to Manhattan’s Milk Studios for the event in a pair of skintight jorts (jean shorts) paired with a matching double-breasted blazer boasting exaggerated front pockets. For footwear, Hadid reached for Christian Louboutin stilettos that shimmered with her every step.

Gigi Hadid rocking a denim look with metallic Christian Louboutin stilettos.
The Reebok ambassador chose Melania Trumps’s go-to favorite pointy-toed Louboutin style, the So Kate pump, featuring a metallic silver finish. The catwalk queen expertly pulled her ensemble together with a silver leather Prada mini bag that seamlessly coordinated with her red-soled shoes. Shimmery eyeshadow, an assortment of blingy rings and subtle earrings topped thing off.

Gigi Hadid heading to an event in New York City wearing jorts with a matching blazer and silver metallic heels.
This comes just one day after she celebrated little sister Bella Hadid’s 22nd birthday wearing a sheer top with a shimmery finish, eye-catching Freya Dalsjo spring ’18 pants and sharp black patent leather booties.

Gigi Hadid wearing a shimmery sheer with Freya Dalsjo spring ’18 pants and black patent leather booties.
