Gigi Hadid Stuns in a Dramatic Crop Top & Matching Sculptural Heels

A day after rocking the Western boot trend on the streets of New York, Gigi Hadid changed into a head-turning orange look perfect for a balmy summer night on the town.

Last night, the supermodel was snapped exiting her apartment building in Manhattan looking iridescent in a shimmering burnt-orange off-the-shoulder crop top with ruffled sleeves. The ab-baring design gave way to light-wash jeans featuring a slight flare and frayed hem. Her dirty-blonde locks, worn in beachy waves, cascaded around her bare shoulders.

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador’s accessories undoubtedly made her outfit. Hadid reached for a pair of coordinating strappy burnt-orange pumps boasting a pointy-toe silhouette, suede finish and sculptural black heels, courtesy of Jacquemus’ fall ’18 collection. The 23-year-old Vogue cover girl also added a cylindrical orange leather shoulder bag, which she left wrapped in her hand, to polish off her look.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

In April, Selena Gomez made a red carpet appearance at We Day sporting a pointy-toed orange style with identical circular stacked black heels from the same collection. Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is known for his surrealist asymmetrical designs, debuted the heel on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this year, pairing the shoe with drapey separates, straw hats and more.

