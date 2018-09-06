Gigi Hadid Wears Tartan Slides at the U.S. Open to Support Serena Williams With Bella Hadid

Leave to Gigi and Bella Hadid to steal the spotlight at the U.S. Open quarterfinals yesterday, where Serena Williams defeated Karolina Pliskova. The supermodel sisters, who sat courtside at Flushing Meadows in NYC to cheer on the iconic Nike athlete, both donned chic off-the-shoulder shirt dresses with different footwear looks.
The Reebok ambassador, for one, stepped out in a pair of plaid satin multicolored slides featuring a knot detailing courtesy of Dear Frances. She styled them with a light blue and brown color-blocked striped shirt from Vivienne Westwood and cream-colored biker shorts before pulling things together with a Prada monkey handbag. The 23-year-old further accessorized with an assortment of delicate jewelry including layered necklaces.
Meanwhile, the Nike ambassador showed off all-white tennis sneakers from the brand paired with a white Acler Mavrik A-line dress. The 21-year-old added a black Dior saddle bag, ’90s-inspired frames and her own selection of jewelry.
The sisters could barely contain their excitement as they supported Williams from the stands and both took to their Instagram Stories to show their love for the tennis champ.
