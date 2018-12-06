Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Styles Chanel Bag and $730 Designer Sneakers With Sweats

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Gigi Hadid Sightings in Milan
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery 41 Images

Gigi Hadid went — sort of — incognito at the Milan airport on Thursday. Wearing her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, the model dressed in a wool oversized coat and black-out sunglasses.

Hadid kept her airport look super cozy, dressing in a cashmere ensemble, which included Brunello Cucinelli’s sweatpants and a matching turtleneck.

Gigi Hadid airport style
Model Gigi Hadid is seen at the airport in Milan.
CREDIT: Splash

Hadid accessorized with a glittery Chanel bag and Chloé sneakers. The $730 high-top kicks elevated her travel look with its athletic and utilitarian nylon straps and mix of leather and synthetic materials. The Sonnie sneakers are available in white, green and red as well as navy and khaki colorways.

Gigi Hadid Chloe shoes
Gigi Hadid’s Chloé sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Hadid was in Milan for the launch event of the 2019 Pirelli calendar on Wednesday, and for this occasion, her red carpet look was the complete opposite of what she wore to the airport today. She wore a fall ’18 Zac Posen gown with a dramatic neck line and straps with black bow-embellished pumps.

Model Gigi Hadid poses on the red carpet at the unveiling 2019 Pirelli Calendar event in Milan, ItalyPirelli Calendar, Milan, Italy - 05 Dec 2018 Wearing Zac Posen
Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the unveiling of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar event in Milan,
CREDIT: Luca Bruno/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street-style looks.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin &amp; More Walk on the Wild Side at Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 Show

From Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid, Stars Are Obsessed With Tabitha Simmons Shoes

Gigi Hadid Designs Her First-Ever Sneaker Line for Reebok

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad