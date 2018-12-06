Gigi Hadid Styles Chanel Bag and $730 Designer Sneakers With Sweats

Gigi Hadid went — sort of — incognito at the Milan airport on Thursday. Wearing her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, the model dressed in a wool oversized coat and black-out sunglasses.

Hadid kept her airport look super cozy, dressing in a cashmere ensemble, which included Brunello Cucinelli’s sweatpants and a matching turtleneck.

Model Gigi Hadid is seen at the airport in Milan. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid accessorized with a glittery Chanel bag and Chloé sneakers. The $730 high-top kicks elevated her travel look with its athletic and utilitarian nylon straps and mix of leather and synthetic materials. The Sonnie sneakers are available in white, green and red as well as navy and khaki colorways.

Gigi Hadid’s Chloé sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid was in Milan for the launch event of the 2019 Pirelli calendar on Wednesday, and for this occasion, her red carpet look was the complete opposite of what she wore to the airport today. She wore a fall ’18 Zac Posen gown with a dramatic neck line and straps with black bow-embellished pumps.

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the unveiling of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar event in Milan, CREDIT: Luca Bruno/Shutterstock

