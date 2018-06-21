How to Copy Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Trick for Styling Chunky White Sneakers

We know trends have officially peaked when a Hadid has been spotted in them.

In this case, that trend is the chunky sneaker — and not just one, but both sisters have stepped out in different iterations of the shoes in the past 24 hours.

Out and about in New York City with “Queer Eye” cast members Tan France and Antoni Porowski, elder sibling Gigi went with an ugly sneaker by celeb-favorite brand Ash. Paying homage to the ’80s, the shoes combine gray mesh and leather, thick laces and multi-layered rubber soles.

Through her outfit, the 23-year-old model opted for modern-day sophistication, wearing a streetwear look that involved Australian label Pfeiffer’s “Barbero” blazer and coordinating shorts. The two-piece featured a boxy style with raw hemlines and trims in a cool slate color. She also put on similarly hued sunglasses and gorgeous dangling earrings.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid's sneakers CREDIT: Splash News

On the other hand, Bella walked the streets of Paris in a pair of white vegan trainers by Rombaut. The kicks come with a pleather upper, round toe and a partly hidden lace closure.

Unlike her big sis, the 21-year-old turned to the dark side, donning a vintage tea under a reworked double-breasted suit by Anaïs Jourden and accessorizing with sizable yet minimalist hoops and Matrix-style sunnies. Her Versace socks and cartoon-print Prada crossbody added even more edge to the ensemble.

Their foolproof fashion formula? A statement blazer and matching high-waisted shorts along with a white t-shirt base and crew-length socks that draw eyes down to the kicks.

A closer look at Bella Hadid's sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

