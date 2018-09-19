Gigi and Bella Hadid Make a Stylish Entrance at the Alberta Ferretti Show

(L-R) Bella and Gigi Hadid arrive at the Alberta Ferretti show.

Gigi and Bella Hadid walked in the Alberta Ferretti’s spring ’19 show at Milan Fashion Week today, but before hitting the runway, the supermodel sisters were captured making a fashionable entrance hand-in-hand.

Gigi Hadid, the older of the two and a Reebok ambassador, dressed in a dark ensemble with futuristic details, like tiny Matrix-style sunglasses and a sporty skintight charcoal top with the collar popped. She also showed off black distressed Re/Done high-rise jeans, chunky black patent leather mules and a miniature black handbag.

(L-R) Bella and Gigi Hadid arrive at the Alberta Ferretti spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid donned a skimpy white cropped tank teamed with high-waist navy trousers and coordinating navy pumps from Senso in Midnight Satin. The pointy-toe bow-embellished style from the trendy Australian brand retails for $189. The Nike ambassador accessorized her chic look with a gold necklace, chunky gold hoop earrings, skinny sunglasses and a cream croc-embossed shoulder bag.

(L-R) Bella and Gigi Hadid waking hand-in-hand during Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Splash

Milan Fashion Week kicked off today and runs through Sept 25. Bella and Gigi Hadid also modeled alongside pals Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber in the Alberta Ferretti show. The inseparable sisters skipped London Fashion Week and were last seen on the catwalk at the Michael Kors spring ’19 show during NYFW earlier this month.

