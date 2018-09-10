Gigi & Bella Hadid Wow in Completely Different Looks at Star-Studded NYFW Gala

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid during New York Fashion Week.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are known for being inseparable, but that doesn’t mean they have the same sense of style.

At Sunday night’s Business of Fashion 500 gala during New York Fashion Week, the supermodel sisters hit the red carpet together, where they showed off completely different looks.

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the 2018 BoF 500 gala. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Bella stepped out in an all-white ensemble featuring parachute pants with detachable straps as well as a matching bustier top under a jacket. She accessorized with fingerless white gloves à la Michael Jackson.

Gigi, meanwhile, wore a floor-skimming marigold shirt dress courtesy of Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’19 collection paired with a clutch bag containing champagne, and an assortment of delicate jewelry.

However, the two did opt for a similar footwear — by brand, at least. While the Nike ambassador chose sparkling Le Silla Gilda nude stocking pumps, the elder Hadid slipped into the label’s Eva patent leather pumps.

Meanwhile, it was seemingly an all-black affair for other attending celebrities.

Tiffany Haddish — who watched from the front row as both Hadid sisters walked the Prabal Gurung show yesterday — looked chic in a head-to-toe black outfit that included thigh-high leather boots and a plunging dress with a dangerously high center-thigh slit, long sleeves and a subtly shimmery finish. A leather clutch bag in the same dark shade topped it all off.

Tiffany Haddish wearing black leather thigh-high boots with a sultry black dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge posed with Jason Wu while rocking a black ruffled dress from the Canadian designer’s spring ’19 collection. She paired the simple yet elegant design with black suede Jimmy Choo Helaine ankle booties and metallic Ana Khouri Simplicity stud earrings.

Lily Aldridge and Jason Wu pose on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined the monochromatic parade, where she wore an all-black look courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row. The supermodel-turned-designer styled the turtleneck top and silk taffeta maxi skirt with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals and interlocking diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a look by The Row with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

