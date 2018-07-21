Gal Gadot Takes Comic-Con in a Fringed Purple Minidress and Ankle-Strap Sandals

Gal Gadot looked stylish at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.

Sitting in a “Wonder Woman” panel alongside director Patty Jenkins and actor Chris Pine, Gadot sported a fringed purple and black minidress with an asymmetrical hemline and a high neckline.

Gal Gadot at Comic-Con. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The dress featured a feather pattern on the front and sheer detailing on the back, revealing a flash of the star’s black bra.

Gal Gadot at Comic-Con. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, the star went with classic black ankle-strap sandals that matched her two-toned dress. The shiny sandals featured a sizable stiletto heel, elongating Gadot’s frame.

Gadot's sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 33-year-old shared an image of herself in the car on the way to the panel, writing, “#SDCC on our way! #WW84.”

#SDCC on our way! #WW84 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

At the event, meant to promote “Wonder Woman 1984,” Jenkins discussed her decision to set the film in the 1980s and explained that Pine’s character, Steve Trevor, who appeared to die in the first film, would not be alive for the sequel.

While fans of the film, one of 2017’s blockbusters, might be eager to get a look at the newest movie, the sequel is only a few weeks into production. Still, those in attendance at Comic-Con caught an early glimpse at a scene from “WW84” wherein Diana Price saves a young girl at a mall.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gal Gadot’s show-stopping style.

Want more?

Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot & Gigi Hadid Take a Stand for Women’s Empowerment

Gal Gadot’s Fearless Attitude Is Why She Can Wear Flip-Flops With Her Gown & Get Away With It

Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Winning Red Carpet Looks