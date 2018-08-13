Gabrielle Union Wears Mismatched Dress With Menswear-Inspired Shoes

Gabrielle Union at the InStyle Day of Indulgence on Aug 12.

Gabrielle Union made waves in the streets and on social media with her cool menswear-inspired look Sunday.

The 45-year-old “Breaking In” star opted for a summery blue double-patterned Stella McCartney shirtdress paired with white leather oxfords by Stuart Weitzman for InStyle‘s star-studded Day of Indulgence party in West Hollywood, Calif. She was spotted leaving the party, which also brought out Lea Michele, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Hale, Elizabeth Olsen and Busy Philipps, among others, toting a bright green Sam Edelman gift bag.

Gabrielle Union leaving InStyle's Day of Indulgence in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

Taking to Instagram, the “Bring It On” actress posted a shot of herself modeling her outfit for the occasion, writing, “Gave myself the blues #SundayFunday.” Union also accessorized with a bright blue sculptural handbag.

Her Stella McCartney cotton shirt dress featured an off-center front zip fastening, decorative buttons, a fitted waist with a flared skirt, and a mix of stripe and check prints; it retails for $1,240 on Farfetch.com

Gabrielle Union CREDIT: Splash

The “Being Mary Jane” star’s Stuart Weitzman menswear-inspired white leather Monk oxfords, boasting a double buckle silhouette with gold accents, are marked down to $318.50 from $455 on Shopbop.com.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union's white leather Monk menswear-inspired oxfords. CREDIT: Splash

