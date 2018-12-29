Gabrielle Union Claps Back After a Troll Tells Her ‘Dress Your Age’

Gabrielle Union doesn’t have time for her haters.

The “Bring It On” actress clapped back at a Instagram troll yesterday who said she should start dressing her age.

Union, who is 46 years-old, posted a photo of herself clad in a black tank top and a shiny skirt with a thigh-high slit from her upcoming New York & Company collection. She completed her chic look with trendy green, white and black lace-up sneakers by Li-Ning that had a chunky sole. The star’s support of the Chinese footwear brand comes as no surprise, as her husband, Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade, has a lifetime deal with the label.

But it seems that one Instagram user wasn’t too happy with the Nebraska-born star’s outfit choice.

“Can you dress you age please,” the commenter wrote.

Union didn’t take the criticism lying down.

“Oh I’d looooove to hear what you think is age appropriate,” she wrote back. “Please gimme allllll the age appropriate fashion advice I didn’t know I needed in my life.”

Needless to say, other Instagram users were fans of Union’s ensemble — telling her that the look was both age-appropriate and stylish.

“You are the EPITOME of age appropriate!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” one user commented.

“Thank you for making 40s look so fly and fabulous! You got this Mama! 💯❤️🙏🏾,” another fan wrote.

Union and Wade welcomed their first daughter together, Kaavia James Union Wade, via surrogate in November.

