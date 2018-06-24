Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Master Coordinated Couple’s Style in New York

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked stylishly coordinated as they exited their hotel in New York yesterday.

Union sported a long-sleeved, knee-length gray dress with a zipper at the bust and chevron stripes. For footwear, she selected cherry-red sneakers, and she accessorized with purple-tinted sunglasses.

Wade, meanwhile, looked stylish in a salmon-colored sweatsuit with a black bomber jacket on top. He added some fun touches to his look with a blue baseball cap, printed fanny pack and edgy black and teal sneakers.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Both Wade and Union pushed suitcases from the same set as they headed toward the car.

The evening before, the couple wore stylish outfits that were equally “matchy matchy,” as Union put it herself in an Instagram post, when they headed to a dinner in the city.

She sported a dark denim minidress with spaghetti straps and black lace-up shoes. Her husband chose a blue denim shirt emblazoned with the number “3,” which he paired with paint-stained jeans. He completed his look with blue sneakers and a navy and green striped fanny pack.

At 36, Wade, a Li-Ning ambassador, is nearing the end of his NBA career — and the three-time NBA championship told Bloomberg that he hopes to become a part owner of an NBA team after retiring.

“I want Seattle’s team, the Sonics, to come back. I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that,” he said.

