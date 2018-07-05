Famous Faces You Might Have Missed at Paris Haute Couture Week

As per usual, Paris Haute Couture Week brought out a flock of celebrities sitting front-row to take in all the extravagant fashion. We saw Katie Holmes and Emma Roberts attend the Christian Dior presentation, while Penelope Cruz, Chanel’s new brand ambassador, made an appearance at Karl Lagerfeld’s buzzed-about show.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore spent Fourth of July in the City of Lights at Fendi’s debut couture show yesterday. The “This Is Us” star donned a pretty printed frock for the occasion with a green leather jacket over top and eye-catching pale pink satin crystal-embellished pumps. Aviator shades, a golden bow in her hair and a brown leather bag polished off her romantic look. Seemingly in no hurry, the 34-year-old actress stopped to take a selfie with a fan en route to the presentation.

Mandy Moore en route to Fendi. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Days prior, Moore hit Schiaparelli’s fall ’18 couture show in a hot-pink gown featuring red trim from the label’s spring ’17 couture collection. Pointy white ankle strap pumps with red heart decorations as well as a long necklace and a pink lip added to her vibrant ensemble.

Mandy Moore at the Schiaparelli couture fall ’18 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fall ’18 show on Wednesday dressed in a casual Cali-inspired outfit. Looking laid back, the 37-year-old Brazilian model styled a button-down shirt with denim cut-offs and simple brown sandals. Oversized hoops and a summery shoulder bag completed the look.

Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row at Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fall ’18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Amber Heard

On the same day, Amber Heard was spotted arriving at Valentino’s couture fall ’18 show wearing — you guessed it, Valentino. The 32-year-old “Justice League” actress rocked a red, white and blue bandana-inspired print maxidress and black, red and white flame ankle boots with a Western influence.

Amber Heard arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture fall '18 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

