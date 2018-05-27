Check Out the New FN!

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Hits the French Open in Red Dress & Espadrille Wedges with Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at the French Open on Sunday.
One week after attending the wedding of the year and celebrating her own anniversary a day later, Pippa Middleton headed to Paris to watch first-round matches at the French Open with husband James Matthews — and the two turned up in style, no less.

The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Roland Garros tennis tournament on Sunday with Kate Middleton’s pregnant younger sister covering up her growing bump with a red printed Polo Ralph Lauren wrap dress.

Pippa Middleton with James Matthews at the French Open.
The 34-year-old Brit paired the midi dress — which featured a playful, vintage-inspired print of anchors, stars, fish and compass points — with creamy off-white espadrille wedges.

It’s not much of a surprise to see Middleton wearing the shoe style featuring a closed toe and wraparound ankle-tie silhouette, as she’s a proven fan of espadrilles, wearing them throughout her honeymoon this time last year.

Middleton further accessioned her look with a chic, straw-crossbody bag, round sunglasses and white hat with a red ribbon. Meanwhile, Matthews donned a matching Panama-style hat boasting a navy ribbon that complemented his blue jacket and navy suede loafers.

Pippa Middleton wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren wrap dress.
