Check Out the New FN!

Supermodels in Fendi Shoes and More Celebrity Style from the 11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
winnie harloww
11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
View Gallery 9 Images

The 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic took place at Liberty State Park outside NYC yesterday and a flurry of famous faces used the occasion to show off their summer-ready style. From A-list actresses to the world’s top models, here’s who wore what at this year’s polo match hosted by the luxury champagne company.

Winnie Harlow, for one, modeled a white-hot asymmetrical J.W. Anderson frock paired with statement-making pointy plaid slingback heels courtesy of Fendi spring ’18.

fendi spring 2018 heels, winnie harlow, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Winnie Harlow wearing Fendi spring '18 heels.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Coco Rocha also chose an eye-catching shoe style from the luxe Italian fashion house’s spring ’18. The sheer pointy pumps featuring a front strap and a white cap-toe effortlessly complemented the supermodel’s striped shoulder-baring sundress.

coco rocha, fendi spring 2018 heels, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Coco Rocha wearing Fendi spring '18 shoes.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Freida Pinto donned a burnt-orange dress by Cinq à Sept — which matched the vibrant flowers behind her — and multicolored floral print Dolce & Gabbana Mary Janes.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Freida Pinto wearing Dolce & Gabbana shoes and Cinq à Sept dress,
Freida Pinto wearing Dolce & Gabbana shoes and Cinq à Sept dress.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz wore a ruffly short-sleeved frock featuring a blue double polka-dot print designed by Zac Posen teamed styled with blue strappy satin Louboutin sandals. A matching navy leather handbag pulled things together.

penelope cruz, christian louboutin, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Penelope Cruz wearing a Zac Posen dress with Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity style from the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra & More Celebs Had the Best Time at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Step Out For the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Fendi Spring ’18 Features Socks with Single-Strap Pumps at Milan Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad