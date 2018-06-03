Supermodels in Fendi Shoes and More Celebrity Style from the 11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic took place at Liberty State Park outside NYC yesterday and a flurry of famous faces used the occasion to show off their summer-ready style. From A-list actresses to the world’s top models, here’s who wore what at this year’s polo match hosted by the luxury champagne company.

Winnie Harlow, for one, modeled a white-hot asymmetrical J.W. Anderson frock paired with statement-making pointy plaid slingback heels courtesy of Fendi spring ’18.

Winnie Harlow wearing Fendi spring '18 heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Coco Rocha also chose an eye-catching shoe style from the luxe Italian fashion house’s spring ’18. The sheer pointy pumps featuring a front strap and a white cap-toe effortlessly complemented the supermodel’s striped shoulder-baring sundress.

Coco Rocha wearing Fendi spring '18 shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Freida Pinto donned a burnt-orange dress by Cinq à Sept — which matched the vibrant flowers behind her — and multicolored floral print Dolce & Gabbana Mary Janes.

Freida Pinto wearing Dolce & Gabbana shoes and Cinq à Sept dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz wore a ruffly short-sleeved frock featuring a blue double polka-dot print designed by Zac Posen teamed styled with blue strappy satin Louboutin sandals. A matching navy leather handbag pulled things together.

Penelope Cruz wearing a Zac Posen dress with Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity style from the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, scroll through the gallery.

