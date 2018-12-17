Felicity Jones Looks Like a Ballerina at ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Screening

Felicity Jones went for a ballet-inspired look as she stepped out to a New York screening of “On the Basis of Sex” yesterday.

The 35-year-old Brit wore a blush-colored Dior fall ’18 ballgown that featured a strapless neckline and ruffled skirt. The dress was cinched in at the waist to show off Jones’ slim figure. Her footwear remained hidden underneath the floor-length garment.

Felicity Jones at the “On the Basis of Sex” special screening in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

The “Rogue One” actress wore her brunette hair pinned up, adding some color to her look with a swipe of red lipstick. Jones opted for limited jewelry, adding a bit of sparkle to her look with dangling pearl earrings.

The star was joined on the red carpet by “On the Basis of Sex” co-star Armie Hammer, who looked stylish in a seasonal outfit. Hammer wore a burgundy turtleneck underneath a blue double-breasted blazer, which he paired with navy trousers. The 32-year-old completed his look with brown lace-up shoes.

Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jones stars in “On the Basis of Sex” as Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Hammer portraying Ginsburg’s husband, Martin. The biographical drama chronicles a 1970 tax law case Ginsburg defended. The lawyer took on a client after he was denied a nursing care tax deduction for taking care of his ill mother, as the nursing care deduction at the time was limited only to women or married men.

The film is scheduled for U.S. release on Dec. 25.

