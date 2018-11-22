Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively & More Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Pantsuits

Female stars have been gravitating toward menswear in recent years — and some of the best red carpet style has come out of the trend.

Cara Delevingne is one of the many women who’s taken to wearing suits. While the model made a splash when she stepped out in coattails at Princess Eugenie’s wedding this year, Delevingne’s been incorporating menswear-inspired elements into her wardrobe for years.

One of her best looks came in 2017 at the London premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” The 26-year-old was stylish in a Burberry suit encrusted with jewels, which she paired with matching sandals for a feminine take on the suit.

Cara Delevingne, wearing a Burberry custom suit with a crystal capelet and Burberry sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another star to frequently sport suits is Janelle Monáe. The singer made a splash during the 2017 awards season with her androgynous red carpet looks. One memorable look came at the “Hidden Figures” premiere, where she wore a silver floral pantsuit with a plunging neckline and black detailing at the lapels. The suit hid Monáe’s heels.

Janelle Monae at the “Hidden Figures” premiere in December 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blake Lively made the choice to wear exclusively pantsuits this fall while promoting the film “A Simple Favor.” The “Gossip Girl” alum gave her looks a feminine twist through her footwear. She paired high heels with suits that looked like they could’ve come straight from the men’s section (and in some cases, reached for men’s items, such as a neon green Versace suit).

At the London premiere of “A Simple Favor,” Lively looked stylish in a pale pink Ralph Lauren suit with striped Pigalle pumps from Christian Louboutin, one of her favorite designers.

Blake Lively at the London Premiere of “A Simple Favor.” CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

