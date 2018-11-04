Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa, Lindsay Lohan and More Celebs Flash Long Legs at the European MTV Music Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Leggy looks reigned supreme at the European MTV Music Awards, held in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.

Dua Lipa hit the red carpet in a fall ’18 Saint Laurent minidress. The “New Rules” singer’s barely-there dress had a plunging neckline and a floral pattern. She completed her look with black ankle-strap sandals.

Lindsay Lohan also sported Saint Laurent, choosing a shiny gold minidress from the label. The “Mean Girls” actress paired the metallic dress with understated black pumps. The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” star accessorized with oversized black dangling earrings.

Also opting for a leggy outfit was Ashlee Simpson. The “Pieces of Me” singer wore a long-sleeved black minidress with silver detailing. For footwear, she went with black Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals — a leg-lengthening red carpet favorite. She walked the red carpet alongside husband Evan Ross, who looked dapper in a black and silver striped suit, which he paired with shiny black Chelsea boots.

Hailee Steinfeld also went with a look that was all about the legs. The “True Grit” actress sported a plunging Armani gown covered in sequins. Her Christian Louboutin shoes were clear pumps with sparkly detailing that matched her gray dress.

Other stars in attendance at the event included Camila Cabello, Jourdan Dunn and Jason Derulo.

