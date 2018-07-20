Erykah Badu Joins the Graffiti Trend and Draws on Her Clean, White Margiela Boots

Erykah Badu did the one thing that would make any parent angry: she drew on her shoes.

Posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Badu showed her personalized, and once clean, white Margiela Tabi boots covered in handwritten notes and drawn designs, all done in permanent marker. On one foot, you can see where she doodled the outline of her toes.

The singer added to the look with a pair of ceremonial bells around each ankle.

Customized shoes seem to be popping up everywhere these days, whether with hand-drawn decor or with intentionally manufactured design. Martha Stewart was among the first in the pack in 2012 when she revealed that she painted her Louboutin soles black to cover up that signature red bottom.

Zayn Malik, the newest face of Converse’s One Star sneaker, posted not one, not two, but three of his own graffiti-style kicks to his Instagram. His “Sharpie shoes” include colored designs, scribbled numbers and an explicit word or two.

“Sharpie shoes” A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

At London Fashion Week Men’s in June, almost every street style look included an inked sole or a marked canvas style on their feet.

The trend, though, isn’t just hand-created pieces. Brands are developing lines of shoes, from sneakers to stilettos, with graffiti patterns all over.

Blake Lively wore a pair of Louboutins coated in graffiti-like branding to CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April.

Blake Lively attends CinemaCon 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Blake Lively shoe detail. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Under Armor launched its UA Icon Creator Collabs series earlier that same month, with shoes like the Curry 1 by graffiti artist Col Wallnuts. One of the colorways was actually titled “Wet Paint.”

From what it seems with this growing trend, our parents were wrong. Drawing on your shoes is the next big thing.