Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner Have the Cutest Couple Street Style

Newly engaged couple Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner have kept their six-year relationship relatively low-key, but they’ve been stepping out together for a while now.

The duo has been captured taking to the streets of NYC hand-in-hand and in style, and whether they’re dressed down or dressed to impress, there’s no doubting they complement each other. Both the supermodel and the tech entrepreneur brother of Jared Kushner, like to keep it classic when it comes to what they wear.

This summer, the Victoria’s Secret Angel and the 33-year-old — who reportedly proposed during a romantic weekend in upstate New York, according to People — were spotted strolling in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood looking daytime-date ready.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner walk hand-in-hand in NYC. CREDIT: Splsh

While Kushner appeared clean cut in a light blue button-up paired with navy trousers and coordinating suede lace-up shoes, Kloss, a Carolina Herrera favorite, wore a chic checked Reformation Thelma sundress with a creamy cardigan draped over her shoulders and black leather Chanel ballet flats featuring a patent leather toe and bow detail.

In 2016, the lovebirds were snapped in the Big Apple again, this time in more casual garb with the 25-year-old model sporting a plain white tee with distressed black skinny jeans and white Stan Smith sneakers. And while a red baseball cap, round shades and a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist completed her look, the Harvard University grad wore a cozy navy buttoned sweater over a red T-shirt, black jeans and black leather sneakers.

Kloss and Kushner in New York in 2016. CREDIT: Splash

In the same year, Kloss and Kushner made an appearance at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in NYC together. Both were dressed to the nines, with the investor in a dapper black suit teamed with matching patent leather shoes and the Chicago native — who reportedly converted to Judaism to marry Kushner — in a slinky ankle-skimming purple dress and T-strap black patent leather sandals.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner head to the 2016 Time 100 Gala in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

