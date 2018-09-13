What the Emmy Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, the “Desperate Housewives” were stirring up some serious drama on Wisteria Lane, Liz Lemon was keeping the show going at “30 Rock,” and Don Draper and his fellow “Mad Men” were selling the dream on Madison Avenue. Other popular series that had audiences glued to their TV screens included “Breaking Bad,” “Damages,” “Ugly Betty,” “Entourage” and the still-running “Grey’s Anatomy.”

When the shows’ stars gathered at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards that year, they turned the red carpet into a literal rainbow. Bold-colored gowns were a major fashion trend for the ladies — every shade of the spectrum, from canary yellow to emerald green.

“Housewives” favorite Teri Hatcher made quite the splash in a flirty lemon-yellow strapless dress by Monique Lhuillier. The design featured a sweetheart neckline and lots of ruffles and ruching. Co-star Nicolette Sheridan opted for a vivid purple shade that complemented her platinum blonde hair. Designed by Angel Sanchez, her voluminous strapless gown was intricately detailed with pinwheel pleats, giving it a striking textured effect.

Teri Hatcher livens things up in a bright yellow strapless dress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nicolette Sheridan’s purple ballgown makes a bold statement. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields, who at the time was starring on “Lipstick Jungle,” dazzled in a hot-pink ruffled chiffon dress by Badgley Mischka. She added a flash of bling with a sparkly brooch at the waist, a jeweled clutch and metallic peep-toe shoes.

Brooke Shields turns up the drama in a hot-pink gown and glittery accessories. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks embraced her curves — and perfectly accented her gorgeous red hair — in a vibrant green Tadashi Shoji look. The gown featured delicate ruching details that accentuated her waist and added drama to her daringly low scooped neckline. She paired her outfit with jewel-embellished sandals.

Christina Hendricks of “Mad Men” looks glam in a decadent jewel-tone gown. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

White was another key color trend in 2008. January Jones nailed the look in a sexy Dolce & Gabbana corset dress that fit her petite figure like a glove. The “Mad Men” star added a touch of twinkle with a crystal-adorned headpiece and vintage jeweled flower bracelet.

January Jones nails the all-white trend in this Dolce & Gabbana gown. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see even more leading-lady fashions from the 2008 Emmys red carpet.

Want more?

Samira Wiley Rocks Stylish, Affordable Gold Heels at the 2018 Emmy Nominations Presentation

The Most Risk-Taking Red Carpet Looks at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Celebs Who Took the Plunge On the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet