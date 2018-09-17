Scarlett Johansson & ‘SNL’ Boyfriend Colin Jost Look In Love On the Emmys Red Carpet

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here and celeb couples are taking over the red carpet, with Scarlett Johansson and “SNL” boyfriend Colin Jost stealing the show.

The pair, who seemed to be having a great time walking the carpet and posing together Monday night in Los Angeles, looked chic with the “Avengers” actress stunning in a white embellished off-the-shoulder gown. The strapless dress came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which gave way to slinky silver metallic Christian Louboutin sandals. She further accessorized with statement-making silver drop earrings.

Meanwhile, her man donned a plum-colored suit with black patent leather shoes and a bow tie.

Elsewhere, “Stranger Things” couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton posed for the cameras. Dyer wore a sultry gold embellished tank dress while Heaton looked dapper in a black suit and shoes.

Heidi Klum also hit the carpet with her 28-year-old rocker boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, who wore his hair in a messy bun. The 45-year-old “America’s Got Talent” star wore a blush strapless satin gown. She added some bling around her neck for good measure.

