Emma Stone Makes Romantic-Chic Arrival at Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone is in Italy for the 75th Venice Film Festival to promote her new film “The Favourite,” which happens to co-star pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. And naturally, the famous redhead has been making waves with her expert style.

Today, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out rocking a Fendi look that included a blush high-neck printed blouse and a matching flowy sky-blue skirt. Pointy white pumps featuring an eye-catching ankle-strap silhouette and a geometrical clutch bag completed her romantic ensemble as she arrived.

Emma Stone arrives at the Venice Film festival ahead of the premiere of her film “The Favourite.” CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Later, at the premiere, Stone stepped out in a shimmery baby blue ensemble from Louis Vuitton’s latest cruise collection, which debuted on the runway in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, in May. The 29-year-old “La La Land” star, who is an ambassador for the brand, sat front row at creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s show held at the Fondation Maeght museum wearing sequined trousers, an argyle sweater and a blazer detailed with houndstooth-print accents.

Here, Stone styled her long-sleeve top and shiny asymmetrical miniskirt with black floral print cap-toe pumps.

Emma Stone wearing Louis Vuitton cruise. CREDIT: Joel C. Ryan/Shutterstock

The “Battle of the Sexes” actress also wore a stripy chevron blouse from the same collection on Wednesday at the festival.

A closer look at Stone’s floral print cap-toe pumps. CREDIT: Claudio Onorati/Shutterstock

