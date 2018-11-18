Emma Stone Travels Through the Decades in ’80s Powersuit and ’60s Minidress

Emma Stone took a quick trip through the decades this weekend, sporting an ’80s-inspired look Saturday after having worn a ’60s-inspired outfit a day prior.

Stone stepped out to the Fox Searchlight holiday party in Los Angeles Saturday night wearing a powersuit that was straight out of the ’80s — straight down to the shoulder pads. The suit was black with white polka-dots.

Emma Stone steps out in an ’80s-inspired suit and Louis Vuitton pumps. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Academy Award winner selected Louis Vuitton pumps with a double-strap in the brand’s signature monogram at the ankle. The Italian-made pumps featured a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel.

A closer look at Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton pumps. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

The 30-year-old completed her ’80s-esque look with a choker necklace.

On Friday night, Stone went further back in time, taking inspiration from the ’60s with her ensemble as she headed to the premiere of her new film, “The Favourite,” in Los Angeles.

The “La La Land” star went with a Mod minidress that had metallic studs emblazoned on it in a cross-shaped pattern. The long-sleeved, cream-colored dress was from Celine’s spring ’19 collection, the brand’s first collection since Hedi Slimane came aboard as creative director.

Emma Stone in a Hedi Slimane-designed Celine minidress and high heels. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Stone accessorized with a small tan bag from Louis Vuitton. Her shoes were classic black pumps, and she wore her shoulder-length red hair down.

Click through the gallery to see Emma Stone’s red carpet shoe style at awards shows through the years.

Want more?

Emma Stone Elevates a Romantic Red & Black Look With Chain-Strap Heels

Emma Stone Embraces the Bra-Free Trend With Classic Black Pointy Pumps to Present LVMH Prize

Emma Stone Shows Us How to Wear Pajamas in Public