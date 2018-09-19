Emma Stone Shows Us How to Wear Pajamas in Public

Emma Stone stopped by “Good Morning America” in New York City earlier today to promote her new Netflix series “Maniac,” a dark comedy co-starring Jonah Hill premiering this Friday. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a look courtesy of Fendi’s resort ’19 collection.

The 29-year-old “La La Land” star wore a patterned pajama-style top featuring an embroidered double F pocket and white floral cuffs, which she tucked into dark-wash wide-leg cropped jeans with a high-rise silhouette.

Emma Stone arrives at “Good Morning America” in NYC on Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

She expertly accessorized with round blush framed sunglasses, a dainty gold necklace and sculptural pale pink leather Mary Jane pumps with a pointy white cap toe and an ultra-bulky block heel.

Emma Stone wearing a look courtesy of Fendi resort ’19. CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time Stone has stepped out in an ensemble from Fendi’s resort ’19 collection. The “Battle of the Sexes” actress donned a blush high-neck printed blouse and a matching flowy sky-blue skirt during the 2018 Venice Film Festival in August.

Emma Stone wearing pale pink sculptural heels with white cap toes and a chunky white heel. CREDIT: Splash

While Stone seems to be a fan of Fendi’s resort ’19 collection, she is an official ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Recent appearances have shown her wearing looks from the French luxury brand’s resort ’19 collection as well.

