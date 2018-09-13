Emma Stone Elevates a Romantic Red & Black Look With Chain-Strap Heels

Emma Stone at the premiere of her new Netflix series, "Maniac," in a Louis Vuitton look and chain-strapped heels.

Emma Stone continues to rule over Hollywood — both in talent and in style.

The actress arrived this evening at the premiere of her new Netflix series, “Maniac,” in London, going for an outfit that’s both comfortable and chic, undeniably one of her sartorial specialties.

Emma Stone at the premiere of her new Netflix series, “Maniac,” in a Louis Vuitton look and chain-strapped heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She wore a red crepe and lace tank top with tailored black pants, a look courtesy of Louis Vuitton. On her feet, she chose a pair of chain-strap black sandals with a skinny heel. The shoe added a lustrous metallic touch that matched her jewelry.

A close-up of Emma Stone’s chain-strapped and jewel encrusted heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the premiere, Stone was joined by co-star Justin Theroux.

(L-R) Director Cary Fukunaga with Emma Stone and Justin Theroux at the premiere of new Netflix series “Maniac.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Maniac,” which drops on Sept. 21, is a mini-series based off of a Norwegian show of the same title. The plot centers around two strangers in the midst of a pharmaceutical trial that claims to have a pill that can fix mental issues.

The show is set to be a thrilling and dark comedy with a stellar cast. In addition to Theroux and Stone, Jonah Hill and Sally Field are also included in the lineup.

