Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Supermodel Spin on Fall Boots in This Trendy Snakeskin Style

Emily Ratajkowski proved that fashion in the cooler months doesn’t have to be boring with her look Thursday.

The “I Feel Pretty” star stepped out in New York clad in a shiny brown coat that tied at the waist, which she wore over a white collared shirt and a pair of straight-leg jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski in Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Backgrid/Shutterstock

For footwear, the catwalker selected an elevated take on the fall boot. The 27-year-old sported Yeezy Season 7 boots in a python print — a fitting choice, as snakeskin is a major trend for fall ’18. The stylish ankle boots feature a 3-inch heel and a leather sole. They retail for $695.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Backgrid/Shutterstock

The model accessorized with a series of layered necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings, wearing her brown locks down.

The “Gone Girl” star shared the look with her 20.1 million Instagram followers, captioning two photos of the ensemble with an emoji of fall leaves.

While she first was spotted in the look while running errands, Ratajkowski kept on the stylish ensemble for date night with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. He wore a casual outfit for date night, sporting a graphic T-shirt, dark gray joggers, a dad hat and a pair of New Balance sneakers. The kicks came in a black colorway and featured reflective detailing.

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Retro Reeboks and Biker Shorts After Kavanaugh Protest Arrest

Shop These Cult-Favorite Sneakers on Emily Ratajkowski’s List of Best Holiday Gifts

Emily Ratajkowski’s Asymmetrical Outfit Will Make You Look Twice