Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Yet Another Flirty Dress With White Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
On the streets of New York yesterday, shoppers were blessed with the presence of a summer angel: the one and only Emily Ratajkowski wandering the East Village in an all-white outfit.

emily ratajkowski, white dress, white sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-white look in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

In a white off-the-shoulder frilly dress, EmRata glowed with her tanned skin and perfectly blown-out hair.

For footwear, she went for the sneaker-and-dress trend, wearing a pair of white trainers with a tan sole. The monochromatic look served as an easy way to beat the record heat that the city continues to feel this summer.

emily ratajkowski, white sneakers
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Finishing off with a $3,295 Prada bag and round metal sunglasses, the model took to a café to meet up with a friend and an adorable pup as seen on her Instagram. She captioned the post: “The belly tho. The belly.” (She’s not wrong — look at that tummy!)

The belly tho. The belly.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It wasn’t the swimwear designer’s first time wearing casual fashion sneakers with a dress. In fact, that’s been her go-to outfit of choice this whole summer.

Ratajkowski supported the trend three other times recently — all with a different dress style as she mixes patterns to show the versatility of the pairing.

Emily Ratajkowski, yeezy desert rat sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Desert Rat sneakers later that day.
CREDIT: Splash
emily ratajkowski, sneakers, sheer dress
Emily Ratajkowski spotted in New York in a sheer yellow dress and white sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
emily ratajkowski street style
Emily Ratajkowski spotted out and about in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash News

