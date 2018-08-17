Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Yet Another Flirty Dress With White Sneakers

On the streets of New York yesterday, shoppers were blessed with the presence of a summer angel: the one and only Emily Ratajkowski wandering the East Village in an all-white outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-white look in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

In a white off-the-shoulder frilly dress, EmRata glowed with her tanned skin and perfectly blown-out hair.

For footwear, she went for the sneaker-and-dress trend, wearing a pair of white trainers with a tan sole. The monochromatic look served as an easy way to beat the record heat that the city continues to feel this summer.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Finishing off with a $3,295 Prada bag and round metal sunglasses, the model took to a café to meet up with a friend and an adorable pup as seen on her Instagram. She captioned the post: “The belly tho. The belly.” (She’s not wrong — look at that tummy!)

The belly tho. The belly. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

It wasn’t the swimwear designer’s first time wearing casual fashion sneakers with a dress. In fact, that’s been her go-to outfit of choice this whole summer.

Ratajkowski supported the trend three other times recently — all with a different dress style as she mixes patterns to show the versatility of the pairing.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Desert Rat sneakers later that day. CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski spotted in New York in a sheer yellow dress and white sneakers CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski spotted out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

