Emily Ratajkowski Matches the Wallpaper in Floral Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski is no wallflower.

But the model looked like one yesterday as she hosted the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund “Americans in Paris” cocktail party.

For the occasion, Ratajkowski stepped out in a striped dress with floral detailing. The summery dress featured ruffles at the waist and at the hemline.

Emily Ratajkowski at the “Americans in Paris” cocktail party. CREDIT: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

The 27-year-old sported barely-there shoes to complete her look, choosing satiny champagne-colored sandals that nearly matched her skintone.

Emily Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

As it so happened, the wallpaper backdrop the “Gone Girl” actress posed against for pictures nearly matched her dress, featuring a similar mix of florals and stripes in the same cream, red and green color scheme.

Paris Fashion Week has been a busy time for the Inamorataswim owner. Although she hasn’t stepped out on the runway this week — she walked two shows at Milan Fashion Week, for Versace and Dolce & Gabbana — she sat front row at Jacquemus in a look that was straight from the spring ’19 collection.

At Jacquemus, the “I Feel Pretty” star wore a plunging nude blazer with no shirt underneath and coral fringe detailing at the waist. For footwear, she chose strappy nude sandals that featured edgy detailing on the heels.

Emily Ratajkowski in the front row at Jacquemus. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

