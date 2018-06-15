EmRata Wears Two Fabulous Androgynous Looks in One Night

Following her birthday last weekend, Emily Ratajkowski showed off two head-turning androgynous looks while hosting an event for the Kérastase Club at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night.

The model-slash-actress first stepped out in a chic gray Prada suit featuring a plunging décolletage and a feather trim, complete with white high-heel sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Prada. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Minimal and simple, the ankle-strap style perfectly offset the statement-making feathers that lined the cuffs of her blazer and trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing white slinky sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Later on, for a photo shoot, the 27-year-old newlywed changed into another suit — this time, a black, looser-fitting design, courtesy of the Parisian fashion house Ami. But instead of giving the oversized set a kick of sex appeal with stilettos, she did the opposite and laced up Nike’s new dad sneaker: the M2K Tekno. Sofia Richie was spotted on a coffee run with Scott Disick sporting the exact same Air Monarch-inspired style a week ago.

Ratajkowski sporting an Ami suit with Nike's M2K Tekno 'dad' shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The white model featuring a bright orange heel detail was designed specifically for women and dropped in May after it made its debut on the runway during designer John Elliot’s New York show in February.

A closer look at the Nike M2K Tekno CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kanye West recently took aim at the style on Twitter, claiming that Nike was copying his ultrapopular Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneaker, which released this year. Nike’s Jin Hong, who was also part of The 1 Reimagined team, designed the silhouette.

