Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Sheer Dress With Summery Sandals in Greece

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her love of crop tops, but she went for different — yet equally sultry — look yesterday in Mykonos, Greece.
The model opted for a beach look as she headed to dinner with a friend. She sported a sheer eyelet dress in a pale yellow shade, which revealed her dark bikini underneath.
Ratajkowski completed her look with strappy sandals, opting for flats for a laidback look.
The star — who has her own swimwear line called Inamorataswim — also took to Instagram to share a shot of herself posted on an ATV in the summery ensemble. She captioned the shot with an emoji of the Grecian flag.
Ratajkowski frequently shares beachside photos to Instagram, often promoting her swimsuits on social media.
The 27-year-old’s closet contains a wide variety of shoe styles — from casual Adidas sneakers to Balenciaga knife boots to sky-high sandals.
But for a beach vacation with pals, flat sandals provided the perfect summery counterpoint to the “I Feel Pretty” actress’ relaxed look. As summer continues and temperatures rise, sandals are a key component of Ratajkowski’s wardrobe — and with a swimwear line in her own name, she’s undoubtedly got vacation style figured out.
