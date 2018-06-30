Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Sheer Dress With Summery Sandals in Greece

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her love of crop tops, but she went for different — yet equally sultry — look yesterday in Mykonos, Greece.

The model opted for a beach look as she headed to dinner with a friend. She sported a sheer eyelet dress in a pale yellow shade, which revealed her dark bikini underneath.

Emily Ratajkowski in Mykonos, Greece. CREDIT: Splash

Ratajkowski completed her look with strappy sandals, opting for flats for a laidback look.

A closer look at her shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The star — who has her own swimwear line called Inamorataswim — also took to Instagram to share a shot of herself posted on an ATV in the summery ensemble. She captioned the shot with an emoji of the Grecian flag.

🇬🇷 @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

Ratajkowski frequently shares beachside photos to Instagram, often promoting her swimsuits on social media.

The 27-year-old’s closet contains a wide variety of shoe styles — from casual Adidas sneakers to Balenciaga knife boots to sky-high sandals.

But for a beach vacation with pals, flat sandals provided the perfect summery counterpoint to the “I Feel Pretty” actress’ relaxed look. As summer continues and temperatures rise, sandals are a key component of Ratajkowski’s wardrobe — and with a swimwear line in her own name, she’s undoubtedly got vacation style figured out.

