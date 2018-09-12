Emily Ratajkowski Goes Casual for NYFW in a Pinstripe Dress and White Sneakers

While everyone else may be parading around New York Fashion Week in designer gowns and 6-inch heels, Emily Ratajkowski stayed true to her character in a laid-back look on Tuesday.

EmRata went casual in a pinstripe blazer dress, a blue mini-bag and layered jewelry. The wrap-style dress is from the brand LPA and retails for $198 — affordable compared with other NYFW attendees’ pricey outfits.

The model and actress again remained in line with her usual tastes and paired the look with white sneakers. The dress-and-sneaks combo was one of her favorite trends this past summer, and she wore it often.

Ratajkowski has been playing it cool during this year’s Fashion Week, barely being spotted out and about or at many shows.

According to her most recent post on Instagram, though, the 27-year-old is the face of Paco Rabanne Perfumes’ newest fragrance: Pure XS.

She captioned the barely dressed image of herself with: “Could not be more thrilled to announce I am the face of @pacorabanneparfums new fragrance, Pure XS for her! @pacorabanne has always been a favorite and being a part of this is a dream. #PureXS.”