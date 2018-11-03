Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in a Leggy Look That Bella Hadid Wore on Runway

Emily Ratajkowski’s look was all about the legs as she stepped out to TheWrap’s Power Women’s Summit in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model sported an Oscar de la Renta ensemble straight from the label’s spring ’19 show.

The outfit consisted of a white, one-shouldered top, which she wore over a lacy bra, and a skirt, which was designed to look like a vintage piano shawl. The skirt had a sultry thigh-high slit, which highlighted the star’s toned legs, and it tied at the waist.

Emily Ratajkowski CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress selected gold ankle-strap sandals. The shiny sandals had on a high stiletto heel.

The “I Feel Pretty” star accessorized with dangly earrings and wore her brunette locks in an updo. She carried a bucket bag with a trendy snakeskin print.

The Oscar de la Renta outfit was worn at the brand’s New York Fashion Week show by Bella Hadid. The 22-year-old looked stylish as she stepped onto the catwalk in the look, which was paired with geometric-patterned strappy sandals in a maroon and white colorway. The model accessorized with one large statement earring, and her brown hair was styled in an updo.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk<br />at Oscar de la Renta spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Supermodel Spin on Fall Boots in This Trendy Snakeskin Style

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Retro Reeboks and Biker Shorts After Kavanaugh Protest Arrest

Emily Ratajkowski Got This Sensual Outfit Straight Off the Runway at Milan Fashion Week