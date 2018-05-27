Emily Ratajkowski Styles Nude Dresses With Gold Heels for Clubbing and Daywear in the Same Week

Emily Ratajkowski had a sizzling arrival in Las Vegas at the grand opening of Clique Hospitality’s APEX Social Club.

The supermodel hand on a curve-hugging nude dress with minimalist gold sandals by Jimmy Choo — perfect for a night out in Vegas. The footwear incorporated delicate straps across the ankle and toe. She shared a snap from the club, writing on Instagram, “theviewhaschanged.”

Emily Ratajkowski wears Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ratajkowski worked a similar look in the same week, but subtle details made it a winner for daywear, too. On Monday in New York she enjoyed an outing wearing a neutral-toned spaghetti strap dress that had a flowy skirt completed with light gold sandals. Instead of footwear from a luxury brand, she opted for Nine West’s Gabelle sandal available for $119.95.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Emily Ratajkowski's Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style from the affordable label is part of its 40th anniversary capsule collection. The shoes feature a square toe, light golden leather, three skinny straps with an ankle buckle fastening and a 4-inch heel.

She was joined on the red carpet by rapper Nas, who was clad in a black weather jacket with a white T-shirt, black trousers and matching chelsea boots.

✌🏽NYC A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 21, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Nude-on-Nude Look With Affordable Summer Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Nude Booties on Date Night With Her Husband

Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the ‘I Feel Pretty’ L.A. Premiere